District adjusts lunch pickups after strong winds damaged school building

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, PA (WNEP) — The Hazleton School District is making some changes after strong winds tore the roof off a school building.

Part of the roof was blown off Valley Elementary Middle School Friday night.

The school was a location for lunch pickup, but the district will no longer be distributing lunches from this site.

Access to the kitchen had to be blocked to prevent further damage.

Hazleton School District distributes food at other school buildings.

Anyone in need of food is being told to visit one of the other locations.

