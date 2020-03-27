Curling cans, mom’s cooking for OSU defensive back home during COVID-19 pandemic

Regional News

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) — The new normal for college students is online school from home, at least for the remainder of the Spring term.

David Morris, an Oregon State University redshirt junior defensive back, is back home in Sherwood after Spring camp was cut short at OSU.

“It’s been rough, hearing the news from Oregon State with them canceling practices and really, spring ball, all together,” Morris said. “It’s been a hard to hear but at the same time, I am getting some family time in which is nice.”

Morris says technology has played a bigger role in his workouts.

“As for now, we are, kind of doing workouts on our own but it’s all through the virtual, digital world right now,” Morris said.

Double-majoring in digital communication and business management, the state of Oregon Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season with the Sherwood Bowmen is using a little creativity around the house.

“Since we don’t have weights and stuff we are just filling up a bag with cans and stuff to get weight on it, so I am curling that,” Morris said. “Getting up to like 50 pounds, which is pretty good, so just kind of doing anything I can to maintain my strength and my speed as well.”

Morris says he appreciates the slower pace of life for now.

“It’s awesome,” Morris said. “I love being with my family, and coming home is a blessing every time I can, but that home cooking hits different. When you go months not eating it, and then you come back and you are getting it every day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, it’s pretty great.”

One win shy of their first bowl game since 2013 last season, Morris and Oregon State are still building the dam toward season three of the Jonathan Smith regime.

“This is a small set back, but let’s keep it small, so the light at the end of the tunnel is coming back, and getting back into grind mode, and getting prepared for the season, and getting to a bowl game, that’s kind of our main goal right now,” Morris said.

Morris and the Beavers, hopefully, will open up the 2020 Slate in Stillwater before three home games in September.

