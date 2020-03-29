FEMA, Army Corps converting Detroit convention center into medical facility

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Detroit, MI (WNEM) — An alternative care facility is being put together in Detroit to help COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Army Crops of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are working to adapt 250,000 square feet of the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Hall) into a medical care space.

The treatment center will have about 900 beds split between two separate floors. Patients will be separated based on the severity of their illness.

“By mobilizing quickly to construct a large alternate care facility in Detroit, we can help save lives,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

Last week, multiple Detroit hospitals said they were close to capacity as the number of COVID-19 patients increased.

The Army Corps said they are continuing to visit sites across the state to identify other possible alternative care facilities should Michigan need more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.