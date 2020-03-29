Tornado strikes Arkansas, leaving major damage

Regional News

Jonesboro, AR (KFSM) — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado ripped through the heart of Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Saturday (March 28th). Crews are reporting extensive damage around the city.

During a press conference on Sunday (March 29th) morning, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced there were 18 injuries as a result of the tornado, while 2 people were admitted to the hospital. He says there were no fatalities in the weather event.

According to Jonesboro authorities, recovery efforts are complete and cleanup is currently underway.

