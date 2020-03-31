City of Denver’s stay-at-home order will be extended through April 30, Hancock says

Regional News

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday that the city and county of Denver’s stay-at-home order will be extended through April 30.

Denver’s stay-at-home order is currently aligned with the state of Colorado’s, which is set to last until April 11.

Hancock said he expects the state to extend its order as well, but the city will extend its order if the state does not.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said the statewide order will likely be extended soon.