Woman raises neighbors’ spirits with CoronaChoir

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Dormont (KDKA) — Amy Constantine Kline is new to Dormont. She just moved to the neighborhood in January.

Being the new kid on the block hasn’t stopped her from uniting the neighbors though.

As everyone is sheltering inside and keeping a social distance, Kline started a movement, getting people outside to sing at the same time.

“When I got the first 100 likes, I thought, that’s cool. That’s what it will be,” Kline told KDKA’s Heather Abraham.

But the Facebook page, called Dormont CoronaChoir, gained momentum. People from other neighborhoods joined in, some asking for dancing to be added.

Since the page and choir was initiated, many of the songs have a way of connecting people to what’s going on.

“Imagine All the People” by John Lennon, “Living on A Prayer” by Bon Jovi, and “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Miserables are just a few the group has performed.

“‘Do you Hear the People Sing’ will stand out to me for the long haul. The odd appropriateness of the lyrics with what we’re all going through, will continue to be in my head,” said Kline.

Last week, Amy heard about some of her coworkers getting laid off. She knows that people have been impacted in different ways by the coronavirus. She’s hoping that even if just for a few minutes, people will feel connected and hopeful.

“This has been, at least for me, a good distraction and I hope that it’s the same for others, that they realize they’re not alone in this,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.