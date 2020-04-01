Community steps up to help feed beloved pig whose food supply stopped when schools closed

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Bedford (WMUR) — A beloved family pet in Bedford is seeing the love from his community.

Wilbur the pig is used to being fed with kitchen scraps collected by students at Bedford’s Memorial Elementary School.

But with the school closed, food for the 550-pound pet stopped coming.

When locals heard, families in Bedford, Milford and Amherst dropped off their leftovers.

Pizza Bella even donated a cheese pizza, which is Wilbur’s favorite.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.