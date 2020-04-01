Police evacuate gas station after ‘suspicious looking’ pressure cooker found near pump

Regional News

Loganville (WPMT) — State Police have evacuated a gas station in Loganville.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Rutters in the 300 block of North Main Street in Loganville for a suspicious looking pressure cooker.

According to a clerk, the large pressure cooker was left by one of the gas pump and appeared to “have something sticking out of it.”

The store has been evacuated and police are on the scene.

State Police PIO Kelly Osborne told FOX43:

“Rutter’s staff called to inform PSP York that a pressure cooker was left near one of the gas pumps. Out of an abundance of caution for the public, the property was evacuated so the item could be safely examined. The PSP Hazardous Device and Explosives Section was called to the scene to assist.”

