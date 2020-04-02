Barber remaining positive despite the lack of income, amid the coronavirus pandemic

Regional News

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) — While getting your hair or nails done feels essential to us, salons and barber shops are not considered to be essential businesses as we work to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure also leaves many people, like Chris Williams from Washington Park Barbershop, out of work.

“Really, it’s changed our whole livelihood,” Williams said.

Two weeks ago, Washington Park Barber Shop in Winston-Salem was as busy as ever. Now, there’s nobody in the parking lot, nobody in the chairs and no barbers.

“Now, we’re just at home,” Williams said.

Just like thousands of other businesses, barbershops were forced to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of people in our industry and the service industry that are not making money right now,” he said.

Chris Williams had a steady clientele at Washington Park before all of this happened and said there’s a misconception that barbers can still cut peoples’ hair from their homes.

“Me personally, and all the barbers at Washington Park, have decided to put our community first,” he said.

The North Carolina Board of Barber Examiners says you can only provide haircuts for family members. If you go against the order, you’re looking at a fine between $365-$665 for each offense.

The governor’s executive order indicates individual shops that stay open are subject to a class two misdemeanor.

“I would hate to come in contact with somebody and continue spreading this on down the line,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s tough for a lot of barbers right now, and that’s why he wants people to take this seriously.

“If we stay home and isolate, hopefully we can get life back together sooner than later,” Williams said.

Williams said if you’re in need of a haircut, not to try to cut your own hair or buzz it off, because you can do a lot more with long hair than none. He also said keeping the back of your neck trimmed can go a long way.

If you want to help your barber out, many people are booking appointments they can’t attend, so the barber gets some money while out of work.

