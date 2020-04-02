Staff member distributing meals to students tests positive for coronavirus

Regional News

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington City Schools staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was part of the group in charge of preparing and distributing meals to hundreds of students while they are learning from home.

Superintendent Anitra Wells says the staff member in the child nutrition program last worked on Friday and has not returned to work this week. The individual’s test results came back positive Tuesday evening. In response, the district called off Wednesday’s food distribution.

“It is kind of scary, like, where did she get it from and who else did she infect? Are there kids who got infected by it? Was she the only one handing out the food?” said Clarissa Lonier, a Lexington City Schools parent.

Superintendent Wells says the district has a new staff of child nutrition workers and bus drivers to continue delivering meals to students.

The district’s food distribution will resume on Thursday.

In the meantime, they have relocated their meal packaging to a different school in order to conduct a deep cleaning of the cafeteria that was being used.

All staff, volunteers and bus drivers who came in contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to self-quarantine.

The superintendent also told FOX8 they will continue to provide masks and gloves to staff members.

They are also cutting down the size of the crew on each bus to help with social distancing.

