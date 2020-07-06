Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting, killing roommate during fight over ‘living arrangements’

Regional News

Eugene, OR (KPTV) — A Eugene man is facing the charge of murder after shooting and killing his roommate, according to Lane County deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Smithoak Street in north Eugene at 7:03 p.m. Sunday.

A man was found dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim had a gunshot wound. Two other men were at the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.

Investigators said the three men lived together and were involved in a fight over “living arrangements” just prior to the shooting.

No further details were released about the dispute.

Deputies said Martin Joyce, 59, was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail on the charge of murder.

The name of the victim has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication of a continued threat to the community in connection with this case.

