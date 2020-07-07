Katie Dorsett, the first African American woman elected to the Greensboro City Council, has died
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Katie Dorsett, the first African American woman elected to the Greensboro City Council, has died at 87.
Dorsett was a former state legislator.
Before she became a state senator, she served as a Guilford County commissioner and state cabinet secretary.
She retired from elected politics 10 years ago.
She was succeeded by state Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford.
Her legislative district covered sections of High Point.
Hargett Funeral Service in Greensboro will handle Dorsett’s funeral arrangements.
