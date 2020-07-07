Loan program to be available for woman and minority-owned businesses

Regional News

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — A loan program will soon be available for woman- and minority-owned businesses.

Gov. Ned Lamont, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and community representatives from several groups will participate in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference at 1:30 p.m. will launch the program, which will be for businesses in New Haven and the lower Naugatuck Valley that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement is happening outside of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

