Local security companies say they’re being asked to help enforce COVID-19 guidelines

HONOLULU, HI (KITV ) — Local security companies report they’re in higher demand from businesses to help enforce COVID-19-related policies.

Star Protection Agency and Securitas tell KITV4 that they’re being asked to help make sure customers wear face masks and follow other guidelines issued by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

At Walmart on Ke’eaumoku Street at least one person believes security isn’t doing enough.

Waikiki resident Ron Whitfeld says he saw people walk past a security guard and ignore a request to wear a face mask.

Walmart staff told KITV4 that it encourages customers to comply but does not prevent them from entering if they refuse.

