New video shows thieves raiding Daphne pet store, stuffing valuable “designer” puppies in bag

DAPHNE, AL (WALA ) — New video shows the moments two thieves broke into The Puppy Den in Daphne with their eyes set on some very valuable “designer” puppies.

Surveillance cameras captured them ransacking the store early Saturday morning.

Daphne police say they used a chair from another business to bust out the glass door.

“Either they had been in the store or they had been in contact with somebody who had been in the store because it’s obvious they knew what they were going after,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department.

In the video you can see one of the masked bandits come straight to the cash register using socks as gloves, pulling the entire drawer out as his accomplice stuffs a white dog into a large black bag right behind him.

In less than two minutes the thieves snatched four dogs, $200 in cash and even took envelopes filled with documents.

A 15-year-old chihuahua boarding there was one of the dogs taken.

She was abandoned hundreds of miles away, found wandering the streets in Columbus, Georgia, miraculously reunited with her owner a day later.

“So incredibly shocked. I never ever dreamed that she would be found so far away so fast and I just, I burst into tears,” said owner, Donna Lowe.

Three stolen Maltipoo puppies are still missing as of Monday evening.

The thieves attempted to steal four other adult dogs, two of them bit back.

“It is very strange, it’s not very common, but they are a very valuable… a thing that could be sold.”

A quick google search shows just how valuable the “designer dogs” are.

Price tags range up to $4,5000.

Daphne police say they have found someone in the Columbus area who may have had them at some point.

Police are working to figure out how that person in Columbus is connected to the thieves.

The Puppy Den owners did not want to go on camera.

The store is closed for now.

The owners say their focus right now is getting their babies back.

Anyone with information should call Daphne police at (251) 620-0911 or message them here on Facebook.

