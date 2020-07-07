Off-duty officer involved in altercation with protesters

Regional News

Milwaukee, WI (WISN) — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer is under investigation after he was involved in an altercation with protesters.

The incident happened about 5:3o p.m. Sunday on Old World Third Street.

Investigators said Officer Matthew Willmann and his wife were involved in the altercation.

Protesters say Willmann assaulted two people taking pictures of the event.

Organizers planned the Black LGBT Women’s March.

“I was shooting (video of) a peaceful protest through downtown Milwaukee,” photographer Latasha Lux said. “We were accosted by a guy and a girl who were drunk.”

She said Willmann’s wife threw a drink at march participants and yelled obscenities and racial slurs.

Lux said Willmann hit her.

“I jumped in the middle to take pictures and a guy in that group didn’t appreciate that and after taking a swipe at one other photographer and breaking the lens off of his camera, he took a swipe at me and my camera,” she said.

The aftermath of the confrontation was captured on restaurant surveillance video.

“There’s clearly shouting going on and a large group of people after those two people,” said Hans Weissgerber III, owner of the Old German Beer Hall.

His bartender tried to break it up after Willmann was pushed to the ground.

“He saw those two people. They were very close to our front door. He pulled them inside and others from the protest group tried to help him get them separate the two parties,” Weissgerber said. “It’s very disappointing. It would not be something I would be expecting from an off-duty police officer.”

Lux said her lip was injured.

Police said Willmann has not been placed on leave or suspended.

He was questioned at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police have not made any arrests or issued any citations.

No one answered the door Monday at the Willmanns’ home.

