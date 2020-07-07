Teenager receives commemorative figurine at Carnegie Science Center Miniature Railroad

Regional News

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — The Carnegie Science Center kept a pretty cool secret from a local teenager who is quite an expert on its miniature railroad display.

On a positive note — KDKA’s Kym Gable introduces us to the team that made his dream come true.

It’s a tiny part of Pittsburgh that takes thousands of families on a delightful journey each year.

For Tyler Fazio of Lyndora, the Miniature Railroad and Village at the Carnegie Science Center is an attraction to treasure.

“I saw hot air balloons and a baseball. They got all kinds of things, it’s amazing,” Fazio said.

Tyler has autism and a rare form of Hodgkins lymphoma.

After his appointment at Children’s Hospital, Jamie’s Dream Team arranged a surprise detour for him on the way home.

“I finished my treatment. I was excited about the surprise. I’m so happy,” Tyler said.

The charity fulfills dreams for people facing severe life challenges.

On Monday, Tyler learned he’ll have his own custom figurine in the display.

“Me and sissy in the amusement park,” Tyler said.

In addition to that, he’ll receive some fun commemorative goodies because it is our 100th anniversary for the Miniature Railroad,” Nicole Chynoweth from the Science Center told KDKA.

Jamie’s Dream Team donated $2,500 for the celebration in Tyler’s name.

“Especially during the pandemic, we were able to help two charities at one time. We were able to make Tyler’s dream come true and also help the Science Center,” said Jamie Ward of Jamie’s Dream Team.

And for Tyler, the timing is right on track.

“Oh, it’s my birthday….next week!” Tyler laughed and said.

