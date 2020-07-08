Drivers Wait For Hours Outside New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission Offices

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

WALLINGTON, N.J. (WCBS) — New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission resumed in-person services this week, and thousands of drivers lined up outside its offices.

After waiting for hours Tuesday and Wednesday, many were told to come back and do it all again.

Because of social distancing guidelines, the MVC is only allowing 20 people inside at a time and capping appointments at 150 for the day.

Most offices only have two-thirds of their staff.

“Why aren’t they open 24 hours? They need to hire more people,” Jessica Juhrden, of Nutley, told CBS2’s John Dias. “It’s ridiculous.”

“I think there definitely needs some improvement, especially after waiting for about three months,” Deshawn Walker, of Passaic, said.

Some drivers even started lining up overnight in hopes of securing a spot.

“I came here yesterday at 5:30 in the morning, waited a whole day,” one man said outside the office in Lodi. “There’s no organization here.”

In Wallington, the first person waited in line for nearly 18 hours before the doors opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“I got here about 3:30 in the afternoon,” said Ronny Gonzalez, of Clifton.

People slept in cars, chairs and on the ground. Once the line spilled onto the sidewalk around 6 a.m., some were instructed to just go home.

The Lakewood office also reached capacity before it opened.

“You’re not going to go inside. I guarantee you that,” a police officer told the crowd.

Dozens of people decided to stay, like Katerina Robles and her boyfriend.

“I’m staying. He has a contracting company. We can’t work if we don’t have the vans registered and ready to go,” she said. “It’s sad that the DMV works this way.”

The office manager handed out 150 vouchers to secure drivers’ spots inside Wednesday – 20 more than on Tuesday.

One man was elated to get the last one.

“We’re going to see Willy Wonka,” he said.

CBS2 demanded answers as to how they will handle the crowd tomorrow and those already waiting in line for a spot.

“I can’t answer that question,” said the office manager. “We’re trying to do the best we can.”

Expiration dates have been extended, and Gov. Phil Murphy says people can avoid the lines by going online.

However, everyone Dias spoke with said they had to do this in-person.

“You can’t get new registrations, license plates, New Jersey license, because I am coming from New York,” John Cruz, of Englewood, said.

Many people wondered why the MVC hasn’t extended its hours. On most days, it closes at 4:30 p.m.

CBS2 reached out for a response but has not yet heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.