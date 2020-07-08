Kansas City businesses consider private security patrols after ‘disappointing’ police response

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — Automotive business owners in south Kansas City say they’re frustrated by thieves repeatedly targeting their properties.

Mike Lane has operated the Auto Donation Center in Hickman Mills for nearly 20 years.

Early Tuesday morning his surveillance cameras captured video of a would-be thief climbing over a barbed wire fence from within his secured lot to escape Kansas City police. Officers were investigating a prowler call at another auto business next door.

Lane said several security cameras recorded video of the criminal, who ripped out the ignition switch from one of Lane’s pick-up trucks before he ran away.

Lane claims police initially did little to try to find the suspect.

“The first police that responded wouldn’t even file a police report,” Lane said. “They say they didn’t see where a crime had been committed, although the tools were laying there. The ignition was pulled out. They saw a video of the guy climbing out of the place, right in front of the camera. And they left.”

Lane said he did some investigating and found a notebook left behind with phone numbers listing vehicles and car parts. He also found keys in his lot to a pick-up truck, which was still parked on the street near his business.

He called police back, and this time, he said officers did collect evidence and file a report, which Lane says is important. He said neighbors should know about the crimes happening around them.

Lane says a thief stole the same truck from his business six weeks ago, causing $3,000 in damages to his front gate.

A group of auto-related businesses are meeting next week to consider hiring private security to patrol three blocks of Hickman Mills Drive during the overnight hours. Lane says the losses he and other businesses are experiencing are simply costing too much.

