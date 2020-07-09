Bodycam video shows police shooting in jail garage

Regional News

SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) — Police Wednesday released video of the moment officers shot a man who they say slipped his handcuffs at San Diego police headquarters and fired an officer’s gun.

Around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from a hotel in downtown San Diego about a man who had threatened to stab hotel staff, police said in the video posted to YouTube.

Police say hotel security pepper-sprayed the man, later identified as 25-year-old Keith Bergman, and held him down until officers arrived to take him into custody.

Officers evaluated the man for being under the influence of drugs and placed him under arrest, police said. When officers searched the man’s pockets, they found methamphetamine and five credit cards that did not belong to him, according to police.

Officers took the man to police headquarters in the East Village for processing.

While sitting alone in the back of the patrol car in the underground parking lot, the man slipped free from one of his handcuffs, police said.

He then broke through a plexiglass barrier, reached back and grabbed a backpack containing an officer’s back-up handgun.

The video begins with security footage followed by bodycam recordings showing an officer open the patrol car door and see that the man has freed himself from one of his handcuffs.

Other officers move in on the car and see that the man is holding a handgun. The officers draw their weapons and tell the man to drop the gun.

The man then fired one round out of the back of the car, police said. Security camera footage shows flying debris as the bullet penetrates the glass. Two officers then fired their weapons.

Several minutes later, the man reached through the broken glass and opened the rear door with the handgun tucked in his waist, police said.

Police say the man then tried to open the driver door and a third officer fired four rounds. Officers then deployed a K-9 and took the man into custody.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Wednesday, police identified the officers involved as Michael Rodriguez and Paul Yi, who have worked in the department for 10 months and six years, respectively, and are assigned to Central Division patrol and Timothy Arreola, an eight-year department veteran assigned to the Special Operations Unit.

