Three Thieves steals American Flag from High School

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA (WNEP) — Three people were caught on camera stealing flags from a high school in Luzerne County.

Video released by the Hanover Township Police Department shows three people taking an American flag and a POW/MIA flag from a flagpole at Hanover Area high School before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the trio took off toward the Korn Krest section of Hanover Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police department at 570-825-1254.

