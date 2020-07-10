Demonstrators take to streets to stand against assault of Black man

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — On July 3 around noon, Portland Police responded to a report of a Black man assaulted near Lents Park in Southeast Portland.

Police said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his arm after being assaulted with a bat by two white men.

Police are investigating whether bias played a role in this assault. A witness said a derogatory term was used by a suspect.

After members of the community learned about the incident, they felt compelled to go to Lents Park Thursday to take a stand against the assault. Dozens of people showed up with signs, lining the street chanting “Black lives matter.”

“We’re demanding justice,” a woman who goes by Unity said.

“Hopefully more people are brought aware of what’s going on. That it is scary to walk around with dark skin. This is just bringing awareness right into the neighborhood. Everyone needs to look out for us and each other,” Unity said.

Susan Anglada Bartley is an educator in the area who says she’s heard stories from her own students about racism they’ve experienced in this community.

“Unfortunately, I’m not shocked anymore, because like I said, I’ve heard for years there are things going on in this city,” Anglada Bartley said.

Stories like the ones she’s heard from her students are the reason she said now more than ever is the time to stand against racism.

“As whites we gotta show up for our youth, for our students we’re educating and say Black lives matter. No more violence, no more hatred in our parks, in our schools, anywhere- not in our country,” Anglada Bartley said.

Portland Police said no suspects were found when responding to this assault. They said they’re still investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.