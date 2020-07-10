Fallen tree destroys part of Tontitown Winery during Thursday storms

Regional News

TONTITOWN, AK (KFSM) — The Tontitown Winery is picking up the pieces after storms swept through the area Thursday (July 9).

According to the winery, the pergola over the stage area is gone and the falling maple tree crushed part of the beer bar.

“RIP big beautiful maple tree!” the company wrote on social media.

This weekend’s music events at the winery are canceled and tickets will be refunded.

