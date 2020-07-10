Man found with hundreds of child pornography was a children’s museum volunteer

Regional News

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) — A Plainville man is facing charges after being found with hundreds of images of child pornography.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Michael Gorske and charged him with first-degree child pornography.

The arrest is the result of an investigation that began back in December when his email address was allegedly flagged for sharing images of nude, female children.

Officers seized several electronic devices that belong to Gorske as part of the investigation.

Police also said Gorske told them he was enrolled at a local community college and was pursuing a degree in early childhood education. He also volunteered at a children’s museum in Bristol.

