Several American flags stolen in two communities

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA (WNEP) — Flags were taken from Hanover Township and from the borough of Ashley.

Video posted on Facebook by Hanover Township police shows what officers say are three young people stealing both the American flag and the POW/MIA flag from in front of Hanover Area High School.

In that post, police say the three then ran off in the direction of the township’s Korn Krest section.

We spoke with the district’s superintendent over the phone.

“We are very upset it happened, you know, as to recent events that we’re seeing in the country, we hope this has no connection to our community. We feel it’s a very close-knit community,” said Superintendent Nathan Barrett.

On the Sans Souci Parkway, the Hanover Township Fire Department not only had its American flag taken but also a flag that had a lot of sentimental value for the firefighters here.

“For someone to do this, it’s pretty sad,” said Chief Joe Temarantz. “The unfortunate part about it is right below the American flag, we had our flag in memoriam of our two members that recently passed away. So that flag is gone also.”

The Hanover Township Fire Department has already replaced the flag, but the fire chief says it’s much smaller than the one that was taken.

Over in neighboring Ashley, the Ashley Fire Chief says the department’s American flag was stolen around midnight from in front of the fire hall, which sits at the Lands at Firemen’s Park.

The surveillance picture posted to the park’s Facebook page shows two people running away.

Word of the stolen flags quickly spread through the community.

“I’m hoping that it’s the kids that are just doing something, that’s it’s nothing more than that,” said Mike Mazur from Hanover Township.

Others were just furious.

“That’s horrible. To do that to an American flag and they said that they took the POW flag also,” said Rose Blair from Hanover Township.

Authorities say they are looking into whether all of the flag thefts are connected.

Officials in both Hanover Township and Ashley are asking that anyone with information contact police.

