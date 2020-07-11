Former McCloskey attorney says he will hand over gun sought during search warrant

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A search warrant was executed Friday evening at the Central West End of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, their attorney told News 4.

The McCloskeys made national news when they pointed guns at protesters from the lawn of their home on Portland Place on June 28. Protesters were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.

Joel Schwartz, who is now representing the McCloskeys, would not comment on whether anything was seized from the home. The pair was previously represented by Al Watkins.

According to Watkins, the search warrant was executed because Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner “sought weapons held by Mr. and Mrs. McCloskey during June 28, 2020 in defense of themselves and their home at time of the march.” The attorney said he had been given possession of the couple’s hand gun so it could be used as an exhibit in court following the incident and was not dischargeable.

The morning after the search warrant was executed, Watkins said after collaborating with the couple and their defense counsel he will give the gun to authorities.

News 4 previously talked with legal experts on whether the couple could face charges.

“My initial reaction is it looked pretty threatening, especially what the wife was doing,” explained SLU Law Professor John Ammann.

Ammann said there are many protections for the couple in Missouri, including Stand Your Ground, Castle Doctrine and Open Carry.

But Ammann said a key is the manner in which the guns are handled.

“Those protections would not allow you to aim a gun unless there was some threat that someone was coming towards them or attempting to get inside their house,” he explained.

