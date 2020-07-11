Police identify suspect accused of beheading Christopher Columbus statue

Regional News

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) — Waterbury police have identified the person accused of beheading the Christopher Columbus statue.

On July 4 around 5:30 a.m., police were called to City Hall and found the head of the Christopher Columbus statue was broken off and on the ground.

Police obtained surveillance video that showed a suspect hitting the head of the statue with an unknown object before leaving. Several minutes later, the suspect returned, climbed up the statue, and struck the head several more times until it fell off. Police noticed the nose was missing from the head.

The suspect ran off and didn’t return.

Detectives later found that someone was trying to sell the broken off nose from the statue.

Police determined the suspect to be 22-year-old Brandon Ambrose of Port Chester, NY.

Detectives are actively looking for Ambrose. He will be charged with criminal mischief, desecration of property and larceny in the sixth degree.

Anyone with information on Ambrose’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

