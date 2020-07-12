State parks begin to fill up as heat is on the rise

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — State parks and beaches are expected to be busy as the temperatures reach into the 90s Sunday.

The following state parks and beaches are now closed for the day after they reached capacity:

– Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

– Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

– Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

– Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

– Wadsworth Falls State park in Middletown

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding folks who travel to state parks to “recreate responsibly by practicing social distancing measures, playing it safe and panning ahead.

