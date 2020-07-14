Beachgoers try to stay safe while fighting heat wave

Regional News

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — As a lot of people look to the beach for relief, scorching temperatures and sky high humidities have made that refuge too hot for some folks.

Gulf Shores beach safety officials say over the weekend they responded to six emergency calls for heat related issues.

One person was even rushed to the hospital for dehydration.

On Monday afternoon many beachgoers made sure to wait until a little later in the day to take in the heat in moderation and avoid the peak heat.

“Much easier to deal with this evening than it was yesterday. Yesterday we got out about noon and stayed for about 4 or 5 hours so it was pretty hot,” said Karie French.

Many made sure to pack their beach tents, umbrellas and plenty of water.

“Keep the kids hydrated, sometimes juices like gatorades or something. And basically just tell them to get in the water every once in a while to cool off if they get too hot,” said Jesus Vargas.

Some people try to stay in the shade as much as possible.

And for those not looking to strip down to their swimsuit, clothing choice is key.

“Quick dry thing with UPF 30 so that we don’t get sunburned and we get in the water and it dries real quick,” said Scott Budisalich.

Beach safety officers say lots of jellyfish and the extreme temperatures have been an uncomfortable combination for beachgoers the last three days.

