Evergreen Family Watches Elephant Butte Fire Burn Land They’ve Had For 100 Years

Evergreen, CO (KCNC) — Hundreds of homes were evacuated Monday afternoon as the Elephant Butte Fire grew near Evergreen. Some families tell CBS4’s Alan Gionet they left so fast.

One teenager was emotional saying he believes his family home caught fire.

The fire is approximately 50 acres in size. The evacuation area encompasses at least 700 homes.

“We went out to see what was going on, then we turned around to get our family and our animals out and we weren’t allowed back up the canyon,” Grey Lincoln said. “A house down the road, we just heard a rumor, is on fire.”

The man tells Gionet his family has 200 acres of land.

“We’re the Lincoln family. We’ve been up here for 100 years.”

A younger family member is sure the fire is on their land.

“That third rock right down there,” said Aidan Lincoln describing the area. He went on to describe the only home he knows.

“It’s completely made out of wood. It’s a 104-year-old house. I’ve lived there all my life. It’s been there since before my dad was born. It means a lot to my family.”

Grey says they were able to get their dogs, donkeys and horses out, but there were chickens and bees still on the property.

The family says they are certain the fire did not start on their property, but very close to it.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say no homes have been lost.

