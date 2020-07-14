Group Of NYC Students Creates ‘Scholar Studio,’ Free Online Tutoring Course To Help Others Prepare For Upcoming School Year

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS) — With so many unknowns regarding what the upcoming school year will look like, a group of New York City high school students are making sure others feel ready, regardless.

The summer is usually an exciting time for teenagers, but this summer has been far from normal.

“Because of the COVID-19, most of our summer plans have canceled,” said Stuyvesant High School student Alyssa Choi told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis on Monday.

Choi and nine other New York City high school students are putting their time to good use by creating “Scholar Studio,” an online summer tutoring program.

“We made this program to help students feel more prepared and feel more confident for their upcoming school year,” said Choi.

MORE: 16-Year-Old Bronx Student Gains Thousands Of TikTok Followers Through Tutoring

Another member of the group, Kristina Lian, a student at The Bronx High School of Science, said that another reason the group came up with the program is to offer a free option for students who may not be able to access normal online tutoring options.

“A lot of tutoring programs can be really costly and not everyone has the opportunity to access these resources, so we wanted to make it a free program,” said Lian.

The program is inspired by free programs that members of the group experienced at Russell Sage Junior High, tapping into their former teachers for guidance.

“They helped us with the curriculum putting it together,” said Emma Bell a Townsend Harris High School student.

The custom-made SHSAT and Regents prep is aimed towards middle school students, but the group welcomes any student in any grade hoping to also serve as mentors.

“I think it’s nice for them to be able to have someone who can speak to them about

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.