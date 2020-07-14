Hawaii State Department of Health traces 44 COVID-19 cases to a single person

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

O’ahu, HI (KITV) — The Hawai’i State Department of Health has traced 44 cases of COVID-19 on O’ahu to a single person.

The state says 24 cases associated with a training program at Hawaiian Airlines are also linked to 20 cases at two Oahu gyms.

The state says a person infected during Hawaiian Airlines meetings worked out at both gyms.

“I don’t think anyone would purposefully expose anyone else to COVID-19, often individuals are asymptomatic and don’t know that they’re infected. This is a classic situation in which I think emphasizes treating everyone around you as though they were infected,” Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health, said.

Dr. Anderson said both gyms have closed following the cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.