Redondo Beach Man Accused Of Hate Crime After Driving Into Group Of Black People At Torrance Hotel

TORRANCE, CA ( KCBS) — A 42-year-old Redondo Beach man has been accused of a hate crime after allegedly driving into a group of Black people, hitting an off-duty armed security guard, at a hotel in Torrance.

Dennis Aaron Wyman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury, a hit-and-run causing serious injury and a special allegation of hate crimes. He is being held on $1 million bail and scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police say they identified Wyman as the suspect who had yelled racial insults at a group of Black people in the Staybridge Suites parking lot on June 29, before getting into his vehicle and driving it at them. The security guard fired several rounds from his handgun before being struck by the vehicle.

The guard, a 50-year-old man, suffered lower extremity injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Wyman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder July 8 during a traffic stop by Redondo Beach police officers. Charges were filed against him on July 10.

