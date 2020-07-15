Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner; funeral scheduled Wednesday

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Police have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of 8 year-old Secoriea Turner on July 4.

Warrants have been issued for 19 year-old Julian Conley on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder and police are currently trying to bring him into custody. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. July 4 on University Avenue near I-75/85 – in the same area as the deadly shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a former Atlanta Police officer last month.

According to police, little Secoriea was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend when their car exited the interstate near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were illegally blocking the entrance.

Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times. The wounded girl was immediately taken to Atlanta Medical Center in a private vehicle, but she did not survive her injuries.

At the time, police said the people suspected of shooting the child were described as a group of black males. Crime Stoppers Atlanta later released a wanted poster of a suspect wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He also appeared to be carrying a firearm and a black backpack. Police determined a previous person of interest did not discharge a firearm at the vehicle, however, his role in the incident remains under investigation.

A $50,000 reward leading to the capture was being offered. It’s unclear if it has been claimed.

Meanwhile, a private invitation-only service is being held Wednesday at the New Calvary Missionary Church on Melrose Drive in Atlanta.

