Rabies cases found in Nevada bats

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Seven bats in Nevada have tested positive for rabies, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Animal Disease Laboratory. The cases were found in Clark and Washoe Counties.

According to NDA, the virus, carried through infected saliva, is commonly transmitted through animal bites. In Nevada, bat activity sees a spike between the months of May and October. If infected, a human can suffer symptoms including fever, headache, inflammation of the brain. Though human cases are rare in the United States, rabies can be deadly.

If an individual comes in contact with a bat, they are advised to contact the NDA Animal Disease Lab or local animal control unit for retrieval and testing.

“Always avoid direct contact with bats and don’t allow children or domestic animals to come in contact with bats,” Laura Morrow, NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor, said in a statement. “If contact is made with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.”

The lab has confirmed about 10-20 bat rabies cases per year and has tested 179 to date, with seven positive cases. But how can you tell if it’s rabid? Answer: it’s not something you can see with a blind eye.

“If a bat is active in the daytime or is in a place that it normally wouldn’t be, like inside a home or out on your lawn, this can be a sign the bat may have rabies,” NDA wrote on their website FAQ.

Additionally, a bat that cannot fly may also be a sign of infection. The best practice is to keep a distance and report your sightings.

“Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease,” NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell said. “It is important for all animal owners to work with their local veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations, which can help protect both the animals and their owners.”

Rabies vaccinations are required for domesticated pets including dogs, cats and ferrets in Nevada. Health officials recommend a maintained vaccination schedule to avoid possible infection.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.