Multiple suspects, including teen, charged after video surfaces of them reportedly beating woman and her child

Brooklyn, IL (KMOV) — A disturbing video surfaced Wednesday showing an attack on a woman and her child in the Metro East.

Warning: it is hard to watch.

The incident happened in Brooklyn, Illinois Friday.

A group of people can be seen beating the woman at the Thomas Terry apartments.

At one point, one of the suspects kicks a 4-year-old girl.

The woman and her daughter went to the hospital.

Police said the child had minor injuries, but the mother had a concussion and a sprained finger.

Two adults and a 14-year-old were arrested.

“The message I want to give is we all need to get along. Let’s stop the violence. Let’s stop the fighting. We are supposed to be together,” said Lieutenant Antonio White with the Brooklyn PD. “We don’t allow that down here. We are a peaceful town.”

The suspects are expected to be charged soon with mob action, aggravated battery, and battery to a child.

