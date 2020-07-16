Person rescued following trench collapse

Regional News

Highlands Ranch, CO (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says one person was rescued following a trench collapse in Highlands Ranch on Thursday.

SMFR said a trench collapsed next to a home on Desert Willow Road around 9:15 a.m.

The victim, a man, was rescued from the trench around 9:43 a.m. and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

