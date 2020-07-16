Vehicle slams into home, at least two people injured

Regional News

Wilkes-Barre, PA (WNEP) — At least two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in Wilkes-Barre.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Brown Street.

Wilkes-Barre police believe the black SUV was coming down Jones Street, when it went through the intersection and ended up on the porch of a home on Brown Street.

Officers tell us two people were inside the vehicle. One suffered a broken leg. The other was unconscious.

There is no word yet if anyone was inside the home, or what led to the crash.

