3-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself, police say

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Ashland, NE (WOWT) — A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the arm just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Ashland police said.

Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler tells 6 News that the child found a loaded 22-caliber pistol in a cabinet. The round entered near the elbow and exited her arm. The wound was not life-threatening, but the girl was hospitalized for observation.

No citations were issued, but investigation reports will be sent to the Saunders County Attorney.

Baudler said the child’s 36-year-old father was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.