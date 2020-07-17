Tubing business takes strides to protect customers from heat, COVID-19

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With a hot July weekend expected, many families are likely looking for activities near the water. That same hot weather can also increase safety concerns.

Zen Tubing officials said they are fully booked for at least the first half of the weekend. This weekend’s heat adds to this year’s concerns of COVID-19.

“This is a great time to get out on the river and get a little relief from the heat and humidity,” Zen Tubing president and owner Jen Ditzler said.

Ditzler said July is usually the business’ busiest month, but, with COVID-19, things look different than usual.

“We are having, due to COVID, take reservations. So, that’s a bummer. We are having to turn people away because we were getting full pretty much every day,” Ditzler said.

COVID-19 has forced Zen Tubing to increase the frequency of shuttle trips while decreasing the number of people on each shuttle to promote social distancing.

“We encourage folks to bring cold drinks with them, at least a bottle of water per person,” Ditzler said. “It does get hot up there, and with this humidity, you are going to be sweating more.”

Aside from temperature, they also monitor the river levels.

“If the river is too high, then it’s not safe. So, we’ve seen this stretch of river at south, it can take anywhere from an hour, if the river level is up and things are flowing faster, all the way to maybe four to five hours, if the water level is really low,” Ditzler said.

If water level becomes a concern, then safety takes priority.

“If it does get to a certain level, we have to shut down,” Ditzler said “But it’s all about a safety thing for us.”

Some of the other safety protocols specific to this year include sanitation of all equipment between each ride.

They also require all passengers to wear a mask while on the shuttles.

