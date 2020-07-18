Parents of 13-year-old who shot and killed 9-year-old brother in PA, now facing charges

Regional News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT ) — State police say the parents of 13-year-old Brayden Wright, who earlier this month shot and killed his 9-year-old brother, are now facing charges for leaving their kids unsupervised around loaded guns.

On July 8, Brayden Wright of Waynesboro shot and killed his 9-year-old brother after allegedly becoming frustrated with him for not playing cops and robbers with him, police say. He is being charged as an adult.

His parents, Mark Synder, 34, and Stacey Wright-Snyder, 33, were found by police to have endangered the welfare of their children after knowingly leaving loaded handguns around their five unsupervised children.

Both parents are currently in Franklin County Jail awaiting their preliminary hearing.

