Farmers markets sees boom during coronavirus pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KTBS ) — Bossier City and Shreveport offer fresh produce and other products to the community each weekend at their farmer’s markets.

Thousands usually take advantage of the opportunity but how are local businesses doing during this coronavirus pandemic?

“You know it’s been pretty good through the farmers market and through whole foods,” owner of Smells and Something Good Farms Max Hyde said.

“We’ve been blessed that the fact neither of them have stop buying.”

“This is great! People are coming out, supporting us and that’s what matters,” owner of Always Misbehaving Bee Farm John West said.

So, why are these businesses thriving?

“You can’t get that stuff from places like here,” West said. “You got to come to get it while we have it,” West said.

“I feel like people are panicking a little bit trying to get the produce, trying to store up for the winter and things like that and not taking a chance on not having the peas and stuff stored up,” owner of McCurry Produce Courtney McCurry said.

Each vendor said they are grateful for the support from the community.

“People love to come out here, get out in this open-air and it’s just a good place to be,” owner of Pickle Lady and Grandson Louellen Thompson said.

Shreveport Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8 am till 1 pm at Festival Plaza.

Bossier City Farmers Market is from 9 am to 1 pm at Pierre-Bossier Mall.

