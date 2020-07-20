Critical Care Doctor, Robot ‘Fast Freddie’ Help Care For COVID-19 Patients At Shock Trauma

Regional News

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — The CDC says people who are older are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, and healthcare workers are no exception.

The problem is COVID-19 patients need to see those providers.

A Critical Care Doctor in Baltimore has overcome that problem with the help of a unique partner, a robot named “Fast Freddie.”

Doctor H Neal Reynolds is in his home office, and Fast Freddie is 22 miles away with COVID-19 patients at Shock Trauma.

The 72-year-old hasn’t been at the hospital since his boss sent him home back in March since he’s considered high-risk and yet, thanks to Fast Freddie, he also hasn’t missed a shift.

Doctor Reynolds says the hospital is no longer packed with patients, but he says now is the time to prepare for a possible second surge.

He thinks Fast Freddie and more robots like him should be part of the planning because not only does it protect healthcare workers, but it allows them to deliver better care and get back to patient bedsides.

