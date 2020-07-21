Farming equipment causes 2nd fire in western Washington Co. in less than a week

Regional News

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Farming equipment caused a two-alarm fire near Gaston on Monday afternoon, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

The blaze burned through about an acre of land on Southwest Old Highway 47 just north of the Patton Valley Road intersection before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters with the Gaston Fire District responded before 1 p.m. and said the fire was pushed by winds and began to spread uphill toward a tree line, causing them to call for additional resources.

Crews used 4-wheel drive brush rigs to drive around the field to extinguish the flames and to keep them from spreading into the tree line. They said the combine that started the fire has been processing the field.

The fire marked the second in western Washington County in less than a week caused by farming equipment.

Gaston Fire District was assisted on scene by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, Banks Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry – Forest Grove Unit.

