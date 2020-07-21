Santa Cruz County police see hike in catalytic converter thefts

Regional News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA (KSBW) —

For the last couple of weeks, thieves have been targeting Toyota Priuses and ripping off their catalytic converters.

It’s happening throughout Santa Cruz County with 40 cases now being investigated.

In the past, Toyota Tacoma trucks were targeted by thieves because of there easy access catalytic converters, now they’re after the Priuses.

“It was parked in one of these spots right here, and she backed in and there was no car on the driver’s side and so there was an open space and I think that’s what contributed to it,” said Matt Watson, a Prius owner.

Watson had their cars damaged when the catalytic converters were stolen.

Thieves are after those specific parts because they contain platinum and palladium which yields top dollar at metal scrap yards.

“I don’t know what they got for them; even if they got $500, they get $500 for it. It cost me $3,000 for that and that’s the real frustrating part,” said Watson.

Without the converters, the car sounds like it doesn’t have a muffler.

Watson will have to wait for replacement parts because there have been so many stolen.

“This is where the catalytic converter normally goes; bolted to the manifold”

Bobby’s Pit Stop Owner, Robert Huckaby, says they’ve worked on at least five or six vehicles already.

“They are relatively difficult to get now. It’s been happening all over the country. The converters are on backorder, typically it takes two to three weeks to get them in now.”

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know who is behind the thefts.

“I do know we have a group of detectives that are assigned to the investigation for the ones that are in our jurisdiction,” said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sergeant, Christopher Sherer.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself is not to park your vehicle in a park area and if you can, use your garage to keep your vehicle safe.

