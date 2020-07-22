29-year-old, previously healthy mother fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19

Regional News

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/KAUT) — An Oklahoma family has been devastated by COVID-19.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lizzy Torres is the mother of two children and is fighting for her life at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center against COVID-19.

“It’s so scary because we’re helpless. She’s in an induced coma with all kinds of machines,” said Carmen Inscoe, Lizzy’s sister.

Her family says Lizzy was perfectly healthy before she contracted the virus.

“She’s one of those people that you would think if she were to catch it, it would not be this bad. That you might be asymptomatic or have very few symptoms, but it’s been the total opposite,” said her brother-in-law, Mark Inscoe.

Lizzy’s symptoms started out like so many others. She had chills, no taste and chest pain, but unlike most, Lizzy didn’t get better.

“She couldn’t breathe. She just…she felt so much pressure in her chest that she just couldn’t breathe,” said her sister.

She was admitted into OU Medical and within 7 days, her condition took a turn for the worst. Her body became unable to support her unborn child. Her baby boy was only six months along. Lizzy had planned to name him Joey.

“There’s nothing we can do. I wish we could do something, but we can’t. We can’t even be there with her,” said Inscoe.

Meanwhile, Lizzy’s father, mother and husband were also fighting the virus. All three have now recovered.

“It’s just terrible. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Inscoe.

Lizzy’s mom says she’s devastated, unable to touch or even see her own daughter.

“I feel very desperate. I’m willing to take any risks just so I can see her,” said her mother.

The family says they’re left with nothing but faith to cling to.

“I just wish I could go to sleep and not have to think about this,” said her mother.

Lizzy also has two other children, who tested negative for COVID-19.

