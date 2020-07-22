Nearly 900 businesses in Honolulu closed March – July

Regional News

HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — New data finds nearly 900 businesses closed – both temporary and permanent – amid the pandemic. The closures were between March 1st and July 10th in Honolulu.

This data is according to Yelp, which also found that more than 10% of the closures were restaurants.

Nationally, in the U.S., temporary business closures decrease, while permanent closures continue increasing, now accounting for 55% of all closed businesses since March 1st.

