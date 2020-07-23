‘Back the blue’ rally opposes police accountability legislation

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Officers and supporters who oppose a new police accountability proposal held a rally in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Organizers called it a “Back the Blue” rally.

It kicked off around 10 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Hungerford Street in Hartford.

Drone 3 captured aerial footage of the event:

Later on Thursday, lawmakers will be taking up a law that looks to ban chokeholds, require body cameras and change how policing is done across the state.

Organizers of the rally argue that the Connecticut State Legislature is attempting to strip police officers of the ability to serve and protect citizens. They said the legislation will put the safety of the police and the public at even more risk.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.