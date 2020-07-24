Atlanta Dream player tests positive for COVID-19 after team traveled to Florida

Regional News

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — An Atlanta Dream player has tested positive for COVID-19 after the team traveled to Florida early July.

Four days after Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown arrived to the IMG Academy property, she tested positive for cornavirus, and authorities say she self-quarantined off of the property during that time.

“While I am feeling better now, my symptoms have been challenging, ranging from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath,” said Brown.

Brown added “I am still quarantined and unfortunately will be missing the start of season as I continue to fight this virus and hopefully fully recover. I am really looking forward to my first season with the Atlanta Dream, and cannot wait to join my teammates on the court once my health allows me to.”

Brown will miss the start of the 2020 season, according to Atlanta Dream officials.

