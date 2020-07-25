Crime Stoppers tip leads to charges in LA elementary school heist

Regional News

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — Terrance Clark, 46, of Shreveport is accused of stealing hundreds of feet of copper pipe and dozens of air conditioning units from Northside Elementary School, totaling more than $50,000.

On July 6, 2020, Caddo Parish School Board Maintenance workers filed a police report after noticing that several hundred feet of copper drain line pipes – adding up to roughly 2,000lbs and 45 commercial-grade AC Units had been stolen.

An investigation was immediately launched and after reviewing surveillance footage from the school, it was determined that the theft took place overnight from June 14 and into early hours of June 15.

Video of the incident was released to the Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers before they received a tip identifying Clark.

Investigators were able to validate the tip and got a warrant for Clark, subsequently charging him with one count of Felony Theft.

Clark’s bond has been set at $50,000.

